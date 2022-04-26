(WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department have found a 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl last seen in Hallandale.

Police had been looking for Jasmine Shirley and Cassandra Oriente who were both seen at 3:20 p.m. leaving Aventura Waterways K-8 Center during dismissal, Monday.

Shirley was last seen wearing a black Kiss T-shirt, black long pants and black converse shoes.

Oriente was last seen wearing a gray shirt with black sleeves, and a black skirt with black shoes over brown long socks.

