Miami-Dade school bus, SUV collide in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A lane has been shut down after, officials said, a Miami-Dade school bus and SUV collided in Miami Gardens, Thursday afternoon.

Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 199th Street and North Miami Avenue on the eastbound turning lane, at around 5 p.m..

The driver of the SUV was temporally trapped inside the vehicle after he was unable to open his car door.

There were no children on the bus, only the bus driver.

The eastbound lane has been shut down as crews investigate the incident.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.