Miami-Dade school board to let voters decide on teacher pay increase

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County teachers could get a pay increase if South Florida residents vote for it.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday afternoon, the Miami-Dade school board approved a referendum that voters will see on the ballot this fall.

“We’re trying to rectify a wrong, and we’re trying to do right by our workforce,” said Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Members of the school board are asking for a tax increase to give teachers and other district employees pay raises.

“That’s a very reasonable ask. That’s 39 cents a day, 12 dollars a month, for the average tax payer,” said Carvalho.

That would allow some teachers to receive a pay increase of up to 20 percent, but if passed, the new tax would be temporary, lasting only four years.

This has some parents and teachers concerned.

“The currently available and proposed vehicle that only provides for a temporary four-year additional local property tax is not stable,” said a concerned member of the public.

State law currently does not allow the district to make this tax increase permanent.

That’s why the teacher’s union gathered outside the district offices prior to Wednesday’s board meeting with hopes of sending a clear message.

“We have above average grades. We are an A district,” said United Teachers of Dade President Karla Mats. “We continue to bring accolades to this wonderful city, to this county, on the backs of these great people standing behind us, and they deserve to be compensated.”

The ultimate decision on whether or not teachers will be getting this pay raise is going to be up to the tax payers of Miami-Dade County. They’ll be voting on the issue this November.

