Miami-Dade School Board Police officer strikes pedestrian in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade School Board Police officer hit a pedestrian in Miami, according to police.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and 17th Street.

According to a Miami-Dade School Board official, the pedestrian said the officer ran over their foot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

