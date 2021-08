MIAMI (WSVN) - A vaccine mandate will go into effect on Monday for non-unionized Miami-Dade County employees.

All non-unionized county employees will be required to either have the vaccine or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

County officials said exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

