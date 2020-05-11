Miami-Dade Public Schools release schedule for Class of 2020 virtual graduations

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools have released the schedule for their upcoming virtual graduations.

The graduations are set to begin 10 a.m. on June 8 with the School for Advanced Studies. The graduations will take place every weekday through June 16. Several ceremonies will take place in one day.

The graduations will be streamed online and will also be archived. For more information and to view the full list of schools, click here.

Broward County Public Schools also released its schedule for virtual graduations. For more information, click here.

