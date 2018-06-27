Miami-Dade Public Schools named A-rated school district for the first time

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Public School district has been given an A rating for the first time in its history.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced the historic achievement Wednesday on Twitter.

“Not only did our school district earn an A-rating for the first time ever, but for the second year in a row, there were NO F-rated traditional schools,” Carvalho noted.

The school district is the fourth-largest school system in the country with 392 schools and over 345,000 students.

News alert!!! For the first time in our system’s history, @MDCPS becomes an A-rated school district. Not only did our school district earn an A-rating for the first time ever, but for the second year in a row, there were NO F-rated traditional schools. #MDCPSFutureReady — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) June 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.