Miami-Dade Prom Boutique helps students find attire for special night

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s prom season, and the Miami-Dade Prom Boutique is making sure seniors in need are able to experience the special event.

Donors have filled racks of dresses, suits, shoes and accessories for students who can’t afford attire for prom night.

Approximately 90% of the items are brand new and have been donated from dozens of organizations.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was on hand to supervise the fittings on Friday.

“It affords young men and women the opportunity to attend prom just like anybody else would,” he said.

“Honestly, it made me feel awesome because I didn’t want to get a hand me down or go looking and ask my mom to pay for stuff that’s too expensive like hair, shoes, everything comes into play,” said North Miami Beach High School student Bella Josiah. “Now, really, I’m just going to have to worry about my hair, so I was really grateful.”

Students are able to choose an entire outfit, including necklaces, purses and bow ties.

“I personally don’t have formal clothing,” said North Miami Beach High School student Jahvon Rodney before he found an outfit at the boutique. “I like black, and this is a full set. It came with the pants.”

“A few years ago, we decided to do something about the crisis that impacts our community,” said Carvalho.

“This is a very great opportunity for not just me, but for everyone at my school and every high school student around the Miami area to be able to come and get stuff for free — not just for prom but for job interviews,” said North Miami Beach High School student Erick Rivers.

“You look like the superintendent of schools,” Carvalho told Rodney after he tried on a gray, silver and black striped tie.

The gesture of the boutique is appreciated among the students as they prepare for the memorable night.

“It’s something that you get to bond for the last time before everyone goes their separate ways,” said Josiah.

“It’s important that kids feel like they can fit in with their peers, and this definitely helps, so thank you,” said North Miami Beach High School student Adrianna Nonhomme.

The shop is also open to students at Lindsey Hopkins Technical College who are in need and may need food, clothes and everyday necessities.

Carvalho left the North Miami Beach High chargers with a special message before their big night.

“On prom night, you’re going to look beautiful and elegant and dignified and impressive, talented. That’s who you are,” said Carvalho.

