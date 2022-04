WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police stopped a stolen U-Haul van after a hit-and-run, arresting four suspects.

Officers responded to calls about the vehicle around 9:30 a.m., Friday

Officials said the incident started around the Bird Road exit off the turnpike.

The suspects were taken into custody at Southwest 127th Avenue and 184th Street.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.