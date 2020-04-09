Miami-Dade Police show support for West Kendall Baptist Hospital workers

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers showed support for healthcare workers at West Kendall Baptist Hospital by flashing their lights and holding signs.

Officers from the Hammocks district lined up outside of the facility on Thursday.

The officers showed off signs that read “We have your six,” which is police code for “We’ve got your back.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.