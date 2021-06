MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police seized guns, cash and drugs during a recent bust.

Police said the robbery division conducted a search warrant, which led to the “seizure of narcotics, U.S. currency and firearms.”

The department congratulated officers for keeping the county safe.

