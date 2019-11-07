Police searching for woman abducted from SW Miami-Dade restaurant

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman who abducted from a restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a woman in distress ran up to employees in a restaurant near Kendall Drive and Southwest 162nd Ave.

🚨 POSSIBLE ABDUCTION: #MDPD’s Hammocks District is searching for a female who was taken against her will yesterday, 11/6, in the area of 16208 SW 88th Street. Anyone with information of their identity/location is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/oCcyAs6xXn — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 7, 2019

Police said the woman pleaded with restaurant employees to help her as the subject argued with her over the counter.

While holding the woman’s purse, the subject grabbed her arm and forcefully pulled her out of the restaurant.

Employees called for police as the woman held onto the door frame in an unsuccessful attempt to escape.

Police said the subject eventually fled the scene in a black Chrysler 300 with the victim inside. Surveillance video inside the restaurant captured the incident.

Police are now searching for the woman and the man seen in the video.

If you have any information on this abduction, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

