Miami-Dade Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find an elderly man diagnosed with Alzeheimer’s who was last seen driving in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said Juan Perez, 75, was last seen along the 11100 block of Northwest 62nd Court, at around 8 a.m., Friday.

Investigators said Perez left his home at that time and has not been heard from since.

Perez was last seen wearing a white button down shirt with brown stripes and long khaki pants, police said.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and short gray hair.

Police said Perez was last seen driving a red 2016 Honda CRV SUV with the license plate number that reads, “ITDM29.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

