Miami-Dade police searching for missing 1-year-old child

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are searching for a missing 1-year-old child.
Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating 1-year-old Julius Vann after he went missing on Wednesday, July 17.
According to police, Julius’s mother took him from a shelter in Miami-Dade County against the orders of the Department of Children and Family.
If you have any information on Julius’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.