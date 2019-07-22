Miami-Dade police searching for missing 1-year-old child

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are searching for a missing 1-year-old child.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating 1-year-old Julius Vann after he went missing on Wednesday, July 17.

#MISSING: Julius Vann was last seen in the 2700 Block of NW 87 Street. The missing juvenile’s mother left a shelter with the child against DCF instructions. He may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/3zDEe54239 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 22, 2019

According to police, Julius’s mother took him from a shelter in Miami-Dade County against the orders of the Department of Children and Family.

If you have any information on Julius’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

