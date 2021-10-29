NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman out of Northwest Miami-Dade.

Christiana Mentor, 75, was last seen along the 1100 block of Northwest 101st Street, Saturday.

She left her home at approximately 6:15 p.m. and has not returned.

She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Mentor has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and yellow pants.

Anyone with information on Mentor’s whereabouts is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

