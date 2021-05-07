Miami-Dade Police search for missing 16-year-old girl

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen.

The search is on for 16-year-old Liat Shamir.

Shamir was last seen near her home along the 2300 block of Northeast 193rd Street in Miami, early Wednesday morning.

She stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

If you have any information on Shamir’s whereabouts, call police.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.