Miami-Dade Police search for man who left gun at Doral headquarters before fleeing

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are searching for a man who left a gun at their headquarters in Doral before fleeing the scene.

Officials said the man walked into the public records office at the headquarters, located in the area of Northwest 25th Street and 92nd Avenue, just before 3 p.m., Friday.

According to authorities, the man slammed the gun on the counter, said something in Spanish and left the building.

Police have established a perimeter to locate the man.

The building has not been evacuated while police investigate.

