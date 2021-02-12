Miami-Dade Police remove 5 abandoned boats from Biscayne Bay

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have removed some long abandoned boats after the sunken vessels littered a popular South Florida marina for months.

Miami-Dade Police the vessel removal comes due to a new county initiative. The county’s illegal dumping unit teamed up with the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources to remove several sunken boats near Pelican Harbor Marina on Friday.

“Abandoned and derelict vessels continue to be a problem within Biscayne Bay and other parts of Miami-Dade County,” Miami-Dade Police detective Andre Martin said. “Abandoned and derelict vessels are a hazard to not only boaters, but marine life, such as manatees and other fish, within the Miami-Dade County public waters. They also contribute heavily to the pollution of gasoline.”

Before they can remove a vessel from the water, crews must properly strap the boat, so they can use a large floating crane to carefully and slowly get it out of the water.

A total of five boats were removed from Biscayne Bay, but their owners could face penalties and fines.

“The owners and custodians of derelict vessels are subject to fines, arrests and also seizure of their vessels,” Martin said. “We currently have numerous investigations and operations pending.”

Martin added people can help keep the waterways clear by reporting any abandoned boats. They can do so by visiting miamidade.gov or calling 305-4-POLICE.

Police plan to schedule more operations in the future to remove other derelict vessels from the water.

