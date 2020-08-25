Miami-Dade Police raid warehouse turned into illegal strip club, “backpack giveaway” used as front for nightclub

Top from left to right: Gerald Silvene, Christopher D. Bentley, Jadotte Bernie. Bottom, from left to right: Joseph Verdan Stevens, Christopher Tate, Anne Romeline Bordenave (Courtesy: Miami-Dade Police)

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have made multiple arrests after investigations revealed suspects were operating an illegal strip club and a nightclub.

Miami-Dade Police arrested six people in two different cases.

In one case, officers responded to a warehouse located at 99 NW 166th Street. Officers said, when they arrived, they found the warehouse was operating as an illegal strip club, complete with a stage, stripper pole and bar.

Police said Gerald Silvene, Christopher D. Bentley and Jadotte Bernie were behind the event and charged the three with violating emergency county orders. Police also issued 31 citations.

In a separate case, officers said they responded to a business named Lowkeys Hookah Lounge & Eats where an event advertised as a “backpack giveaway” was taking place.

However, police said the location was actually found to be functioning as a nightclub, charging admission and selling alcohol.

Police also said there were several juveniles in attendance.

In this case, officers said Joseph Verdan Stevens, Christopher Tate and Anne Romeline Bordenave were behind the event and arrested all three suspects. Police also issued 17 civil citations and released the juveniles to the parents.

Officers said they were initially notified of both events through social media.

