Miami-Dade Police officers perform active shooter drill

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers took part in an active shooter drill, Tuesday.

About 60 officers from MDPD’s Airport District swarmed the Adrienne Arsht Center Opera House for a simulated active shooter scenario.

The goal of the exercise is to give tactical teams and first responders time to train for an active shooter emergency.

“Here at Miami International Airport, we have specially trained personnel, along with additional resources like K-9 and motor units, to be able to detect, deter and respond to an incident of that nature of a multi-pronged attack,” said Miami-Dade Police Maj. Raymond Melcon.

The first part of the drill simulated a mass shooting in a work environment, with people playing roles of shooters and victims.

The second part of the drill simulated an attack in a public place, causing chaos and mass casualties.

Police say preparing for the worst could potentially save lives.

“For public safety, and more importantly, in the era that we live in, is the feeling of being safe. It’s just as important as actually being safe,” said Melcon.

