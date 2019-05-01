Miami-Dade Police officers gather to remember fallen officer

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department gathered to remember officers killed in the line of duty.

The department remembered Officer Jermaine Thomas Brown, Wednesday.

Throughout the month of May, the officers will visit the memorial sites of fallen officers.

According to police, in the history of Miami-Dade County, a total of 147 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty.

Brown died in December after an ATV accident in Southwest Miami-Dade.

He was with the force 15 years.

