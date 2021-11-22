TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was outside the Tamarac home of a police officer.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and SWAT trucks could be seen at the home located along the 6800 block of Commercial Boulevard, Sunday night.

Deputies responded to a call of an off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer who was making threats to take his life.

After negotiating with deputies, the officer was airlifted to the hospital.

Their condition remains unknown.

