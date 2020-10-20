Miami-Dade Police officer shot in West Miami; multiple subjects in custody

WEST MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) – A Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after, investigators said, the officer suffered a gunshot wound during a police-involved shooting in West Miami.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in the area of the 2000 block of Southwest 67th Avenue at around 7 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, the officer suffered a gunshot wound to the ear and was transported by another officer to Jackson Memorial Hospital in good condition. He has since been discharged.

Please keep our Officer in your prayers. I’m on the way to the hospital to check on him now! https://t.co/ozg51OYmW8 — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) October 20, 2020

Police said their narcotics bureau, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, were conducting an investigation at a nearby apartment complex.

While officers were standing in front of an apartment door, police said officers were confronted with gunfire, and they subsequently returned fire.

Police have since taken multiple subjects into custody. One of the subjects suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The shooting remains under active investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

