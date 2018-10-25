Miami-Dade Police officer sentenced in beating of daughter

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was sentenced after he was caught on video hitting his daughter at school.

Officer Raymond Rosario pleaded no contest to the one count of child abuse with no harm, Thursday.

Surveillance video showed him slapping and punching his daughter in front of school officials back in March.

A judge sentenced Rosario to one year of probation.

