NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer is said to be OK after shots were fired at their vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Officers responded to the scene near Northwest 48th Street and Northwest 24th Avenue, at around 3:30 a.m., Monday.

Police said they received an anonymous call reporting a car with four occupants who were all armed with guns.

“Someone did see these individuals, you know they spotted them, they saw that they were probably up to no good. They saw the guns and they called it in and they did have guns,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Argemis Colome.

An undercover officer in the area heard the call and saw the white sedan.

“One of the officers that was in the area observed the vehicle and began following it,” said Colome. “Once they turned on 24th Avenue, and approaching 48th Street, this vehicle immediately began firing at the officer’s direction — multiple, multiple rounds. The officer’s vehicle was struck and he tried following the fleeing subject, however, the vehicle was disabled by the gunfire.”

The officer was not injured.

“We’re very fortunate that the officer was not struck, however, these are brazen individuals,” said Colome.

While police investigate, 24th Avenue between 46th Street and 50th Street has been shut down.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.