Miami-Dade Police officer injured after shots fired near Hialeah park

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a Miami-Dade Police officer to the hospital after, officials said, he was injured after shots rang out near a park in Hialeah.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to the scene near Amelia Earhart Park, at 401 E 65th St. Tuesday night.

Officials did not specify whether the victim was shot or grazed by a bullet.

Paramedics airlifted the officer to an area hospital.

Police have set up a perimeter in the area while they continue to investigate. Miami-Dade Police are assisting Hialeah Police in their investigation.

If you have any information that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.