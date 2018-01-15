Pregnant woman, Miami-Dade Police officer hurt in 3-car crash

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three drivers, including a pregnant woman and a Miami-Dade Police officer, to the hospital after, officials said, their vehicles were involved in a crash in Hialeah, Monday night.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 37th Avenue and 62nd Street, at around 8:30 p.m.

Officials said the actual crash took place along the 1100 block of East Ninth Street in Hialeah.

Police said the officer was responding to a call and heading eastbound along 62nd Street when he rear-ended one vehicle. That vehicle then struck another.

Paramedics transported all three drivers, including the officer, to an area hospital as a precaution.

Investigators said the accident was not linked to the “Wheels Up, Guns Down” rides that have taken over the streets of South Florida during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

Since the crash involved a Miami-Dade Police officer, that agency will be investigating the accident.

