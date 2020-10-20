Miami-Dade Police officer shot in West Miami

WEST MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) – A Miami-Dade Police officer has been hospitalized after, investigators said, the officer suffered a gunshot wound during a police-involved shooting in West Miami.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in the area of the 2000 block of Southwest 67th Avenue at around 7 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, the officer suffered a gunshot wound to the ear and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

#Update The officer suffered a gunshot wound to the ear and is in stable condition. Please continue to avoid the area. More information to follow. — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 21, 2020

The shooting remains under active investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.