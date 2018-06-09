Miami-Dade Police officer hospitalized after NW Miami-Dade crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was rushed to the hospital following a collision in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday morning.

Police responded to the scene of the crash along Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 54th Street, at around 1 a.m.

According to police, a driver hit the cruiser, causing the officer to lose control. The cruiser was then badly damaged and left in pieces.

Crews had to cut the officer out of his vehicle before transporting him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The officer is in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

A third vehicle was involved, but it is unclear what role the vehicle played in the collision, police said.

It is also still unclear what led up to the crash and whether or not the driver at fault will face any charges.

