Miami-Dade Police officer honored for brave act in FIU bridge collapse

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police honored one of their own for a brave act of courage.

Officer Devon Dolam was recognized Tuesday with the Bronze Medal of Valor and the Lifesaving Award, for jumping into action in the moments after a catastrophic bridge collapse.

“I’m just happy that I was there, and I could rise to the occasion and give the helping hand that was needed,” said Dolam.

Officer Dolam was at a restaurant near Florida International University, when the span over Southwest Eighth Street came crashing down on March 15.

Dolam rushed to the scene to treat people who were badly hurt.

Five drivers and a construction worker were killed in the collapse.

