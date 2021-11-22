TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has died after making suicidal threats at his Tamarac home.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and SWAT trucks could be seen at the home located along the 6800 block of Commercial Boulevard, Sunday night.

Deputies responded to a call of an off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer who was making threats to take his life.

After negotiating with deputies, the officer was airlifted to the hospital.

On Twitter Monday morning, MDPD director Alfredo Ramirez said Officer Adly Joseph passed away.

It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the untimely passing of Officer Adly Joseph of our Northside District. On behalf of the Miami-Dade Police Department, our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and our Northside District Community during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/QIZmpYguPp — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) November 22, 2021

He shared his condolences with Joseph’s family.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.