Miami-Dade Police officer charged with battery in woman’s rough arrest

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been charged months after the rough arrest of a woman in March.

The State Attorney’s Office announced charges against Officer Alejandro Giraldo, Friday.

Giraldo was seen in a video with another officer arresting 26-year-old Dyma Loving.

Loving said the incident took place after she called police when a man called her and her friend a derogatory name before pointing a gun at them.

After police responded things escalated, and Loving was thrown to the ground and placed in handcuffs.

Loving spent the night in jail, but the charges against her were eventually dropped.

Giraldo has been charged with official misconduct and battery. He is currently being held on a bond of $5,500.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.