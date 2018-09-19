Miami-Dade Police officer becomes ill in pursuit of subject in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An officer fell ill during a pursuit after a subject attempted to escape from custody in Miami.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers were transporting a subject to Jackson Memorial Hospital for medical clearance around 8 p.m., Wednesday.

After leaving the hospital, the subject reportedly attempted to escape and ran from the officers.

The suspect was subsequently caught and brought back to the hospital, where paramedics treated him in the back of a police cruiser.

While this happened, an officer felt ill during the pursuit and was brought to the hospital to be checked on.

Police said the officer is now in stable condition and that he did not receive any physical injuries.

It is unknown why the subject was initially taken into custody, as well as how the officer became ill.

