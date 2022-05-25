NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau is looking for two unidentified white males involved in a hit-and-run incident that happened at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 114th Street, Monday.

The driver and the passenger pictured above exited a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta and fled the scene without stopping to provide aid or contacting the police to report the crash.

Anyone that can identify the above-pictured individuals and/or has information on the above traffic fatality is requested to immediately contact Miami-Dade Police Department Traffic Homicide Detective E. Diaz at (305) 471-2425.

Anonymous tips can be submitted on the Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers website or on their Facebook page.

You can also remain anonymous by calling (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or 1 (866) 471-8477.

If the tip leads to the arrest of the subject(s), the tipster may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. All calls are kept strictly anonymous.

