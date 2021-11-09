DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department is getting some high-tech help when it comes to solving crime.

The police department has launched a new way the community can help close some cold homicide cases; mostly those of children, killed by gun violence.

They have released cards with QR codes on them highlighting various on-going investigations and their specific details, hoping for clues.

The scannable QR codes are on the back of these baseball-like cards, which you can scan with your mobile device.

“The most important thing that we can receive from the community out there is information, so this hopefully will give,” said MDPD homicide Maj. Jorge Aguilar, pausing to pull up a card before continuing, “this — these cards will fall in the right hands of the right individual that knows something, saw something, had a conversation with someone, and they are going to come forward, and maybe this will be that one little bit of information or that spark to come forward.”

Officers will distribute these cards throughout different communities.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.