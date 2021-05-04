Miami-Dade Police lieutenant suspended amid PBSO probe

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer is off the force amid a criminal investigation.

MDPD Lt. John Jenkins was suspended without pay, a department spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

Officials said the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged incident that took place while Jenkins was attending a police union gala in Palm Beach Gardens, April 25.

Specific details of the investigation have not been released.

