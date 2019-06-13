Miami-Dade Police lieutenant faces additional charges for allegedly molesting relative

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police lieutenant charged with molesting a family member has received additional charges.

Forty-four-year-old Braulio Gonzalez appeared in court Thursday morning facing three additional charges of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child.

He was arrested on Sept. 13 and originally charged with four counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child and armed kidnapping of a child under the age of 12.

According to the arrest warrant, the child claimed she was fondled by the defendant between the ages of 8 to 10.

The victim also told a child protective investigator that the first time the accused fondled her, he pointed a gun at her head and threatened to kill her sibling if she did not comply.

The three additional counts were added to Gonzalez’s case as a result of the victim disclosing to her therapist additional instances of the molestation.

Gonzalez has been ordered to be held without bond.

He has been on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is also investigating the case.

