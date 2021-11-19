(WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department is cracking down on crime ahead of the holiday season.

Millions of shoppers are expected to hit South Florida malls, stores and outlets as they set their sights on snagging holiday deals.

The police department said they will be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

“Both in uniform presence and in undercover capacities,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Dir. Freddy Ramirez.

Ramirez is leading the department’s annual holiday crime prevention initiative.

“What I would like to say is, you hear a lot of rhetoric about supply chains and issues like that, please be patient in the stores,” he said.

Shoppers are also advised to be vigilant after leaving stores.

Police will closely monitor areas with high foot traffic, but they are relying on shoppers to do their part too.

“Don’t be afraid to come forward,” Ramirez said. “It is very important that if you see something, you say something.”

Ramirez refers to this time of year as a partnership between the community and police.

