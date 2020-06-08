Miami-Dade Police Department publishes open letter about policy changes

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s largest police department has published an open letter to the community to explain how they plan to implement changes to their policies.

The Miami-Dade Police Department released the letter at around 11 a.m., Monday.

In the letter, the department highlights current policing policies that have been in place at the MDPD that are getting national attention following George Floyd’s death, to demand they are revised or abolished.

The MDPD said they “want to update our community on where we stand” on the following policies:

Ban chokeholds and strongholds.

Require de-escalation.

Require warning before shooting.

Exhaust all alternatives before shooting.

Duty to intervene.

Ban shooting at moving vehicles.

Require use of force continuum.

Require comprehensive reporting.

The letter is concluded with a statement reading, “While we have come a long way through the years, we realize that there is more work to be done and we are committed to working in partnership with our community to be the model law enforcement organization in the nation by being responsive and blending strategic planning with community concerns.”

The department released the letter following a Black Affairs Community Board meeting last week where local leaders discussed the future and what needs to be done to create effective change. Their recommendations will be taken to the chair of the Board of County Commissioners in the near future.

