Miami-Dade Police Department announces ban on chokeholds

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department has announced a ban on the use of chokeholds during arrests.

The decision was announced by MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez III in a tweet posted just after 9 a.m., Thursday.

… As such, I have decided to no longer authorize the utilization of the Applied Carotid Triangle Restraint (ACTR). This decision was based on a multitude of factors to include officer & public safety, feedback from policing professionals, members of our community,(4/5)… — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) June 11, 2020

In the thread of tweets Ramirez wrote, “I have decided to no longer authorize the utilization of the Applied Carotid Triangle Restraint (ACTR). This decision was based on a multitude of factors to include officer & public safety, feedback from policing professionals, members of our community, local leaders & officials, as well as recommendations from the Police Executive Research Forum.”

