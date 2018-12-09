Miami-Dade Police cruisers collide, sideswipe transit bus along Busway; 6 hurt

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took six passengers to the hospital after two Miami-Dade Police cruisers collided near the Busway in Southwest Miami-Dade, causing one of the squad cars to strike a transit bus.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the Busway, near Southwest 264th Street, just before 5:45 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said one of two cruisers was traveling southbound on the Busway on emergency mode when it approached the second cruiser, which was traveling eastbound, also on emergency mode. The eastbound cruiser collided with the southbound cruiser as it was making a right-hand turn. The impact caused one of the vehicles to sideswipe the transit bus.

None of the police officers inside the squad cars were injured.

Paramedics transported six passengers to area hospitals. The victims said they had suffered neck and back neck injuries.

