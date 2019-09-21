Miami-Dade police cruiser rear-ended in Interstate 95 crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a police involved crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Officials said the police cruiser was hit along Interstate 95 and 95th Street in the express lanes, Saturday morning.

The officer was traveling southbound along the Interstate when he saw a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Officials said the officer pulled the car over when another approaching vehicle hit the parked cruiser.

The vehicle that hit the Miami-Dade cruiser was then hit by a third vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The south side express lanes have been closed while crews clean the scene.

