Miami-Dade police conduct homicide investigation at SWMD home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating a homicide at Southwest Miami-Dade house.

Officers responded to the home near Southwest 224th Street and 127th Place, Wednesday morning.

The home was the center of a homicide investigation that began Tuesday.

Neighbors said a woman, her daughter, the daughter’s husband and a child live in the home, and the man was acting strangely in the street.

Police were called to the home. However, the man was let go. Neighbors said afterward, they noticed the crime scene tape surrounding the house.

It is unclear what happened at the home, who is dead or if the two situations are even connected, but from what could be observed there is an investigation that involved digging in the backyard.

