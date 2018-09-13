Miami-Dade Police arrest lieutenant accused of molesting young girl

(WSVN) - Detectives with the Miami-Dade Police Department have arrested one of their own officers, who is accused of molesting a young girl.

Braulio Gonzalez, 44, was arrested Thursday afternoon at the agency’s Special Response Team headquarters.

“Today, as a result of an ongoing investigation, detectives from our Special Victims Bureau arrested a member of our agency,” Miami-Dade Police Director Juan J. Perez said in a statement. “To say that I am shocked and disturbed at these serious allegations is an understatement. As I have said before, no one is above the law and I offer the victim in the case, my assurance of our commitment to a thorough investigation.”

The child reportedly told a psychologist that Gonzalez molested her multiple times when she was between the ages of 8 and 10 years old, according to an arrest warrant obtained by 7News.

The girl also said the first time Gonzalez fondled her, he pointed a gun at her head and threatened to kill her sibling if she didn’t comply, the warrant said.

Gonzalez has been charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child and armed kidnapping.

