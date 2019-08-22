Miami-Dade Police Academy welcomes new class of officers

(WSVN) - A new class of police officers graduated from the Miami-Dade Police Academy.

The department held a swearing in ceremony for 37 new cops, Thursday.

The recruits finished more than 30 weeks of intense academic, physical and practical training at the Miami-Dade Public Safety Training Institute.

“Today was a proud moment for the Miami-Dade Police Department and the community,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez, “because we had this graduation of men and women that are willing to go out into the streets and keep us safe in our communities and our streets.”

Today, Class 124 took their oath to serve.

For the upcoming year and beyond, the officers’ focus will be learning and growing within the force.

New applicants are welcome to apply in October.

