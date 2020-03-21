Miami-Dade orders hotels to close; except to essential personnel

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez issued an emergency order to close hotels and other lodging.

Exceptions will be made for first responders, displaced visitors or residents, domestic violence victims, airline crew members, patients’ families, and journalists from out of town.

An order was also issued to stop boats from “rafting up” for partying at sea or in Biscayne Bay.

Short-term vacation rentals must end by Monday, March 23rd.

No new rental agreements must be entered into on a nightly or weekly basis starting Monday.

A statement from the Mayor in part read, “As we continue to combat the COVID-19 virus, I have ordered that all hotels, motels and temporary vacation rentals shut down their operations throughout Miami-Dade except to house essential personnel and people who are unable to get back into their homes.”

