Miami-Dade officials approve Dolphin Expressway extension in 9-4 vote

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County officials have approved a plan geared toward reducing traffic and commute time for drivers.

The new 13-mile route, dubbed Kendall Parkway, would serve as an extension of the Dolphin Expressway. The idea behind the extension is to connect the expressway to South Dade and reduce traffic congestion.

Miami-Dade Commissioners approved the measure in a 9-4 vote.

The billion dollar project had faced opposition from environmentalists worried the roadway, which in certain places would be west of the county’s Urban Development Boundary, could harm the Everglades.

