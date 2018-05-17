Miami-Dade officers treated to tea event by Embrace Girls Foundation

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - In honor of Police Appreciation Week, the Miami-Dade Police Department was treated to a royal event.

The Embrace Girls Foundation hosted the “High Tea” event on Wednesday. At the event, girls from the foundation were dressed as princesses and were escorted into the room by Miami-Dade officers, where tea was served.

Each officer in attendance said they felt loved and appreciated.

“It shows that the hard work that we’re doing in the community is actually working,” said Miami-Dade Maj. Ricky Carter. “We’re trying to partner with several groups that Miami-Dade Police Department is very intent on building and growing the relationships that we have with the public.”

“We definitely want to salute them and let them know that there is love in the community for them,” said CEO of the Embrace Girls Foundation Velma Lawrence.

The foundation is a nonprofit that focuses on empowering little girls to be confident, ambitious leaders and to put service before themselves.

