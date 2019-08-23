Miami-Dade officers honored for efforts to save man in cardiac arrest

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department gathered Friday morning to award several officers who made quick thinking efforts to save members of the community.

The ceremony was held at the Miami-Dade Police headquarters in Doral, where ten officers were awarded the Lifesaving award.

It is always important to recognize the efforts of #YourMDPD personnel. Today, we presented awards to those who went well above the call of duty. Humbling to have such an opportunity and present honors to those special individuals. https://t.co/cnf4NgQpJ5 — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) August 23, 2019

Among those in attendance was 66-year-old James Little and his family, who were reunited with the five officers who saved his life.

Little said he has dealt with medical problems in the past, but nothing compared to the morning of July 18 when he found himself in cardiac arrest.

“I don’t know what you’ve done, but I’m here,” said Little.

His wife Annie Little said it was a day she will never forget.

“I’m going to say he was dead,” said Little.

Little said her husband is alive now thanks to faith and the actions the officers took.

“I thank God for what He’s done,” said Little. “I remember when they brought him out and laid him on the floor. At that time, I was on the phone with two people, and I just thank God that they brought him around.”

Two of the officers performed CPR on Little until he could be transported to a hospital.

Officer Laura Gil said she and her team graduated from the police academy in May, about two months before the incident occurred.

“We joined this department, and it’s just what it says up there: ‘To serve this community and deliver excellence everyday,'” said Gil. “We don’t do it for the recognition or the awards, those just come as a plus. It’s also not always about catching the bad guys but being able to help the individuals in the community.”

The officers said not only did their training kick in that day but so did their instincts.

“To be honest with you, I honestly thought we had lost him,” said Gil. “I honestly thought that, so for him to be here is really … it’s incredible. It’s incredible.”

