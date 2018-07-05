Miami-Dade officers canvas neighborhood seeking answers to fatal hit and run

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are ramping up efforts in their investigation into a fatal hit and run.

Officials said a 61-year-old woman, identified as Lisa Ruiz, was crossing the street in North Miami-Dade when she was fatally struck by a car, last month.

The driver fled the scene, prompting officials to go door-to-door looking for any information that could help solve the case.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit canvassed the area of Northwest Ninth Street and Seventh Avenue, at 4 p.m., Thursday.

Officers walked up to cars, distributing flyers with a photo of the victim and a subject vehicle description.

Police said the driver fled in a four-door, dark colored sedan.

“She didn’t deserve what happened to her,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Lee Cowart, “[The subject] left the victim in the roadway and proceeded northbound and left the scene without rendering aid.”

Officials have been pleading for the subject to come forward and turn themselves in.

“Just do the morally right thing, do the legally right thing,” said Cowart.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

